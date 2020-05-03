Arrests made in Aberdeen shooting incident

May 3, 2020 Ledger Independent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
-

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Two people are in custody after a shooting incident led to a woman being airlifted on Sunday.

Aberdeen Police Chief David Benjamin said his office received a call about an incident involving several people around 8:20 a.m. in front of the Beverly Hills Inn in Aberdeen.

Benjamin said an alleged road rage incident started in Adams County, Ohio and ended in Brown County, Ohio when a white SUV and a gold Chevrolet collided along US 52 in Aberdeen.

According to Benjamin, a woman in the white SUV was shot in the arm and the other person in the vehicle was allegedly assaulted with a weapon. The woman was airlifted.

The two individuals in the gold vehicle were detained.

“We arrested the two suspects in the gold vehicle,” Benjamin said. “We are still investigating the incident and what led to it.”

Benjamin said Daniel Lewis, 58, and Kyle Lewis, 36, were both arrested and charged with felonious assault and mishandling of a firearm. Both are lodged in the Brown County Detention Center.

“More charges could be pending once we investigate further,” Benjamin said.

The case remains under investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_crime.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]