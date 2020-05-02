Robertson FCCLA headed to nationals

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America will be competing at the national level in July.
Brandi Thayer, FCCLA advisor for RCS, said the students competed at the regional competition in February at Maysville Community and Technical College. Each of the competing groups placed first in their division at regionals and moved on to state.
The state competition, however, never happened becasue of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the students moving to nationals were chosen based on their regional scores.
“We received an email saying they had placed in the top two in the state based on their regional scores,” Thayer said. “They didn’t tell us if it was first or second place, but we know they’re in the top two.”
According to Thayer, some of the projects students presented included a national program in action, professional presentations, chapter service project display, chapter year in review display and a project that was extended from one of last year’s programs.
“Some of our kids put together a careers for kids rotation event, where the elementary aged students learned about different career fields,” Thayer said. “We had another group give a speech about diabetes and sepsis and the connection between the two. There was a shoot for a cure event. The kids had a speaker, an auction and raised almost $2,000 for the local Helping Hands program.”
Thayer said other projects also included students recycling clothes to make dog beds that will be donated to the Robertson County Animal Shelter and a student who visits with residents of the Robertson County Health Care Facility.
“We started a project last year where a student would visit with the residents at the nursing home and complete activities,” she said. “We really miss our residents.”
Due to COVID19, the national competition will not be in person, according to Thayer.
Instead the competition will be held virtually in July.
“We won’t be going to Washington D.C., but the kids are really excited about it,” she said. “This will be a good opportunity for them.”
The students competing at the national level include Lilian Chmura, Jacklyn Duzan, Margret Highlander, Ephraim Hughes, Sindole Gifford, Makayla Brumagen, Gabrielle Barnett, Mallory Fryman, Tanner Gifford, Jessica Denkins, Reece Roberts and Julia Jones.
RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said he was proud of his students.
“Mrs. Thayer’s FCCLA students and program have been the gold standard of success at our school,” he said. “I’m very proud of the students and advisor for the determination and hard work in representing RCS. Best of luck at nationals to our RCS kids.”