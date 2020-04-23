Third COVID-19 case confirmed in Lewis County

April 23, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
VANCEBURG — A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lewis County.

Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram said the case was confirmed on Wednesday.

During the announcement, Bertram said it was important for people to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“We are doing such a good job at trying to flatten that curve,” she said. “We don’t want to stop doing that. If we do it too soon, this fall, we could be looking at a rebirth of COVID-19 on top of the flu. We don’t want to do that; you don’t want to do that. I urge you to still be very aware that COVID is here and we need to keep social distancing.”

Other cases in the area include:

— Mason County; six cases with six recovered.

— Bracken County; seven cases with three recovered.

— Fleming County; one confirmed case.

— Brown County, Ohio; 10 cases and five probable cases, four recoveries and one death.

— Adams County, Ohio, four cases with three recoveries.

How The Public Can Be Proactive:

— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.

— STAY APART: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.

— STAY PUT: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.

Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.

The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Regional Medical Center in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center at 937-310-2070 to provide the community a local source of current information about the coronavirus disease-2019. The Call Center is staffed by medical professionals and is available Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.

