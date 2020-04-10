Drive-by Easter egg hunt is Saturday

A community drive-by Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Maysville.
Coletta Brell Hamilton, with Brell and Son Funeral Home, said the egg hunt is a way to give back to the community and make sure children have an Easter experience that they would not otherwise be able to have this year.
Gov. Andy Beshear has been encouraging families to not gather on Easter this year due to COVID-19.
The egg hunt will consist of businesses displaying Easter egg pinwheels. Each pinwheel will be number in order from Market Street to the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery.
The route will include East Second Street, East Third Street from Market to Forest Avenue and all of Forest Avenue to the cemetery.
“Families can walk, drive or ride their bikes around the East End in order to find the pinwheels,” Hamilton said. “They’re all numbered in order so if they find three and five, they know to go back and look for number four between them.”
According to Hamilton, there is a printable form on the Brell and Son Facebook page that can be printed off and filled out while searching for the pinwheels. If no printer is available, families can provide their own numbered form.
Names, ages and phone numbers should be included on the forms.
Hamilton said she also wants to encourage everyone to follow social distancing guidelines while out searching, which means no groups of 10 or more and everyone should be six feet apart.
“We want the kids to have something to do for Easter,” she said. “This is something to get them out of the house and active while still following the guidelines and practicing social distancing.”
Once the egg hunt is complete, forms can be dropped off at Brell and Son Funeral Home. A drawing for prizes will be held and announced on Monday via Facebook.