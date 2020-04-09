Bracken, Mason confirm new cases

A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Mason County.
Buffalo Trace Health Department Director Allison Adams said the new case is a female under the age of 60 and is in self-isolation.
The case was logged in the counter located on the Buffalo Trace Health Department’s website at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Adams said residents who want to keep track of the amount of cases in Mason and Robertson Counties can visit the website to view the counter.
The website is located at http://www.buffalotracehealth.com.
Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Bracken County on Thursday.
This brings the total number of Bracken County cases to five, according to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox.
Cox said the infected persons are a 47-year-old female and a 22 year old male.
“Contact investigation is under way and the patients are in isolation,” Cox said. “We really need to step it up and be more vigilant everyday in our efforts, especially in social distancing.”
Other cases in the area include two in Lewis County, three in Brown County, Ohio, with one death and one case in Adams County, Ohio. There are currently no reported cases in Robertson or Fleming counties.
How The Public Can Be Proactive:
— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
— STAY APART: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.
— STAY PUT: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.
Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.
The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Regional Medical Center in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center at 937-310-2070 to provide the community a local source of current information about the coronavirus disease-2019. The Call Center is staffed by medical professionals and is available Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.