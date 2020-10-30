Vote for Jeff Brammer

Dear editor,

My parents raised all of us kids in a traditional Catholic home. They instilled the best qualities in us like honesty, respect for others, diligence, and never hate anyone. My brother, Jeff, truly embodies all of these morals and cares so much for others around him.

Several of us in the Brammer family has gone into the healthcare field or emergency services. Jeff is no exception, he spent so many years as a firefighter/EMT, and in his seniority at the department, he was promoted to assistant chief. Although he is now retired from this service, but he is by no means retired from Maysville. As many of you know he is a co-owner of Geno’s Taxi, a state fire instructor, an active member of St. Patrick’s church as an acolyte, and a city commissioner.

He is in no way a traditional politician in his position. Unfortunately, I can’t vote in this election, but I encourage everyone to re-elect my brother as a commissioner. He is down-to-earth and passionate about ensuring that Maysville continues to be the wonderful little town that it is. Like the rest of our family, he loves Maysville and wants nothing but the best for the city.

Jody Cooper

Mount Olivet