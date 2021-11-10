Babz Bites: Bacon

Today’s recipes are not for the weak-hearted. Not just figuratively, but literally. Bacon grease, fat, crumbles, and slices are the star of today’s show. Certain places and seasons conjure up taste-smell-memories and most of the time these memories are associated with food.
When we recall visiting special, memorable locations, most of us can quickly recall what we ate, where we ate, and who we ate it with.
The minute the temperature begins to drop my cravings begin. Perhaps it’s the extra weight of the additional blankets on our beds, but it’s hard to pull myself out of bed without a little motivation. For me, that is always based on food.
From the time I was a little girl, to when I was an adult who still enjoyed being treated like a little girl, my grandmother would lure me out of bed with the smell of bacon. We’ve all been there. It fills the room, enveloping all of the air with its salty fatty goodness. A deep sigh from under the covers and it’s hard to stand a chance fighting it. That was exactly what my grandmother would count on. I’d toss the covers aside, scramble on my housecoat and houseshoes and find my way to the kitchen table. There was no use getting dressed first. The bacon was ready and if you wanted it hot, you ate it then and there.
Even though Nan-Nan isn’t making my bacon and pimento cheese breakfast sandwiches for me anymore, I feel slightly warmer and closer to her every time I make one. Sometimes it’s just a little toast and eggs with a scoop of pimento cheese on the side, but it always does the trick.
Today I have included some of my favorite bacon dishes and accouterments. If you haven’t had a hot bacon salad, also known as a killed lettuce salad you are in for a real treat. It’s one of my favorites for lunch or dinner. The bacon butter and the tomato bacon jam are also wonderful make-ahead treats with the holidays fast approaching. They will impress your guests, and please your taste buds at the same time. A dynamite combination.
Good luck and enjoy!
Bacon Butter
Delicious with pancakes, chicken, grits, or even toast and jam.
Makes ½ cup
4 pieces of bacon, thick-cut slices cooked and drained on a paper towel
6 Tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature (¾ stick)
1 Tbsp honey
Pinch of flaky salt such as Malden, Kosher, or sea salt
Chop bacon into fine crumbs.
In a small bowl, mix bacon crumbs, butter, honey, and salt. May also be whipped in a mixer.
Butter may be served immediately but is better if you have had a chance to sit in the fridge for at least an hour. May be stored in the fridge for 3 days.
Tomato Bacon Jam
Delicious on sandwiches, burgers, or even served as an appetizer dip.
Makes 4 cups
1 Tbsp vegetable oil
2 large Vidalia onions, yellow will also work.
1 pound thick-cut bacon, cooked and finely diced
12 large ripe tomatoes, seeded and diced
1 cup sugar
2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 ½ Tbsp garlic, minced
½ tsp red pepper flakes
1 tsp flat-leafed parsley, chopped finely
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Heat oil for about 2 minutes then add onions and cook until they are translucent. This will take about seven minutes, so stir as they cook every few minutes.
Add all ingredients except parsley. Cook for about one hour, stirring occasionally and until the mixture has thickened and is the consistency of jam.
Once desired consistency has been achieved, remove from the heat. Add parsley and any salt or pepper needed.
Store in an airtight container. May be kept in the fridge for up to one month.
Bacon & Pimento Cheese Eggs
If you are in a hurry or have a last-minute guest, just pick up some pimento cheese spread to make it easier.
Serves 6
Spread:
16 ounces extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
8 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
1 jar pimentos, 4-ounces, drained and chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise
Eggs & Assembly:
12 eggs
1 Tbsp heavy whipping cream
1 Tbsp butter
6 English muffins, split (Bagels or 2 pieces of toast will also work.)
Butter, to taste
12 slices thick-cut bacon, crisp-cooked and drained
Salt & pepper to taste
For spread: Combine cheeses, pimentos and mayonnaise into a bowl. Mix well.
For eggs: Whisk the eggs and cream in a bowl until blended. Melt one tbsp butter in a nonstick skillet and add the egg mixture. Scramble the eggs over low heat until fluffy and cooked through. Salt and pepper to taste.
Assembly: Toast the muffins. Spread the cut sides of the muffins lightly with butter to taste and then spread with a heaping spoonful of the pimento cheese spread. Stack one slice of the bacon, broken into halves, over the pimento cheese and top evenly with the scrambled eggs. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange on a baking sheet and broil on low for 2-3 minutes or until heated through and light brown.
Hot Bacon Salad
Delicious with a side of cornbread or toast to sop up every last bite.
8 cups salad greens, torn romaine or spinach work wonderfully but a cut and quartered iceberg is also wonderful
2 scallions or green onions, finely chopped
4 bacon slices
½ cup apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Clean greens with ice-cold water two times. Dry thoroughly. In a large bowl, toss with green onions and salt and pepper.
Fry bacon in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet. Remove skillet from heat. As grease cools, using a large metal bowl, toss lettuce in apple cider vinegar. Pour warm bacon grease over the mix and toss again. Add salt and pepper if you desire. May be plated or served in a bowl. Add bacon crumbles and serve immediately. Lettuce will begin to wilt so it cannot sit and wait.
–
The recipes and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).