I’m feeling a little Squatchy

Did you know our area has a rich history of Sasquatch sightings? When one thinks of the creature better known as Bigfoot, visions of a large humanoid loping across western states like Washington and Oregon usually come to mind. However, our area has had its own dealings with the elusive cryptid.
The hairy hominid was very active locally in the 1980s when, on October 7th of that year, May’s Lick resident Charles Fulton opened the door of his home and saw what he described as a large, white, hairy creature holding a chicken.
Fulton fired two shots from his pistol, and the creature ran off into the night. Papers as far as the Chicago Sun Times reported on the incident. According to a Sun Times article from Sunday, October 12, 1980, “Anna Mae Sanders still awed by the sight of Bigfoot says she doesn’t want another look at the 7-foot creature covered with long white hair. She is certain she saw it last weekend outside the home of her son-in-law in rural Mason County. “I just hope that thing doesn’t come back,” said Saunders. “I never saw anything like it in my life.”
Not a week later, a woman reported being chased around her car by what she described as a Bigfoot at Central Center Shopping Center, now known as Bluegrass Center.
The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, seen weekly on the television program “Finding Bigfoot,” reported a local Sasquatch sighting on November 5th, 1980. According to the BFRO post, the report is on file with the Maysville Police Department:
“Alabama truck driver Noble Clay was hauling steel west on U.S. Route 68 when he saw a figure on the opposite side of the highway. He slowed his vehicle and turned on his high beams thinking that it was a hitchhiker.
“When he approached the figure, he was shocked to see a 6-7 foot tall ‘ape-like’ creature with white hair. After his encounter, he contacted some locals on C.B. channel 22 to see if there was a zoo or circus in the area. He thought that possibly an ape had escaped.
“When police were called to investigate, they took N.C.’s statement and filed a report. He stated to police that he had never been to this area before and knew nothing about alleged Bigfoot reports. (N.C.) had heard about previous reports from other CBers. The police believe that Clay was serious on what he reported.”
The Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization said that in the Summer of 2006, a sighting happened on U.S. 62 in Maysville. A witness says he and his cousin were driving to May’s Lick when an animal he was positive was a Bigfoot crossed the road in front of them. The creature was described as tall with dark brown hair, walking with a slight slouch. The witness estimated what they saw was 7 1/2 to 8 foot tall.
There are more sightings reported throughout the area, covering Mason, Lewis, and Fleming counties. Have you seen a Sasquatch? Send me an email at [email protected] and tell me your story. I collect area Folklore and Urban Legends and would love to hear from you.