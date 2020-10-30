MR. COOPER

MAYSVILLE — Janice Elaine Bradford, 71, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Ms. Bradford was born in Maysville on July 12, 1949, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ella Belle Fowler Mullikin. Janice worked at Hayswood Hospital and Meadowview Regional Medical Center for 45 years serving in physical therapy and medical records.

She was well loved by everyone she worked with and by everyone she came into contact with. Janice enjoyed caregiving during and after her retirement. She was well known for her kindness and her generosity. She attended Maysville High School before starting with Hayswood Hospital.

She is survived by her son, Terry (June Ann) Bradford of Vanceburg; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Jeff) Clonch of Lexington, Ashley (Nick) Swim of Winchester, Dustin Bradford of Georgetown and Hunter Bradford (Jada Riggs) of Vanceburg; three great-grandchildren, Jameson Clonch, Aliceyn Clonch and Bradford Clonch; one brother, Dennis (Lorraine) Mullikin of Maysville; two sisters, Boni Cooper Buchanan of Ewing and Sandra (Stanley) Gulley of Maysville; and two special friends, Tim Miller and John Alcorn; and her special babies, her dogs, Belle and Annie. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews, Lisa Gulley Hook, Dennis Mullikin Jr., Kimberly Mullikin Grieszmer, Steven Teegarden and Tracy Teegarden.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Larry Teegarden; and her brother, Donnie Mullikin.

A memorial service for Janice Bradford will be held at the Faithway Baptist Church at 1:00 PM Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, with Rev. Kevin Bell officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the memorial service.

In compliance with the state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance for both events.

Memorials may be made to The Cancer Care Club, PO Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041 or to the Cancer Resource Center 4209 US 62 Maysville, KY 41056.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.