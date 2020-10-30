MR. COOPER

TOLLESBORO — Ronald “Ronnie” Jay Cooper, 54, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Mr. Cooper was born May 6, 1966, in Lexington, to the late Clemin and Mary Wallingford Cooper.

Survivors include his long-time companion, Terri McDaniel; sons, Justin McDaniel (Courtney), Kevin Wachter (Caitlyn) and Lonnie Williams (Amber); and daughter, Amber McDaniel.

Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Turning Point Apostolic Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Contributions for funeral expenses are being accepted by the funeral home.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

