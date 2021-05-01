Don’t fool with Mother Nature

“A boss has the title; a leader has the people.” — Simon Sinek

Over the course of time and industry, management was a role with a coveted title that many ambitious, goal-oriented people sought. Over the same time and industry, title-less leaders were those to whom people in the industry looked for authentic guidance. This distinction has led us to value leadership over management. Leaders coach and inspire people while managers focus more on processes and projects. As a community, we need leaders not managers.

One of the greatest investments a business or company can make is in its people. Human resources are the only true differentiator a community or company has. Ensuring that each team member is taught, trained and equipped with the skills and tools to perform at his or her best is time and money well spent.

Identification of mindset begins prior to the election/hiring process. If you are looking for leadership skills, what are some questions you might ask in a screening/interview process to determine whether or not potential candidates may be a good fit for your climate and culture? Past behavior generally predicts future performance so a solid strategy might be, “Tell me about a time when…”, “Give me an example of…” or “What would you do if…” The responses to these prompts would give you a pretty clear indicator of whether or not the candidate was people focused or process focused.

When you find your ideal fit, onboarding can be a critical piece to the success of your new candidate. Company/community introductions and expectations are critical in helping the employee transition into their new role. If you are hiring from within, it is likely that the candidate has a good grasp on climate and culture from their existing experience. Never assume they possess all the tools necessary to move into a leadership role, however. As Brene Brown points out in her book, Dare to Lead, ‘Clear is Kind’. Clarity is a gift. Be crystal clear in the expectation of the employee and the resources available to ensure they succeed. Cortisol is a beast and can cause anxiety in the best of candidates. Reduce anxiety by letting your new hire know what you expect and the tools and training you will provide each step of the way.

Leadership is a mindset that requires intention, skill, and practice. Practice makes permanent; not perfect. The longer a skill is practiced, the more permanent it becomes. Poor practice makes poor skill; perfect practice makes a darn good performance. Address inconsistencies and missteps early and often. Unlearning a bad habit is much more difficult than learning a good one. Be honest in evaluations and base them on skills directly related to expectations.

Leaders know they can’t pour from an empty bucket. Finding a way to recharge and fill your spirit is a non-negotiable. Leaders pour time, energy, and resources into those around them. Energy is expended with every transaction and recharging their batteries is a necessity. Whether meditation, acts of service, physical exercise, family time, friend time, or time alone, leaders find ways to take care of self by setting healthy boundaries.

Being aware of the energy we bring to the table and how others react to it is known as emotional intelligence or EQ. Leaders have a great deal of EQ. They are aware of their strengths, weaknesses, biases, blind spots, and energy. Travis Bradbury’s book, Emotional Intelligence 2.0, is a great resource to help leaders understand how and why EQ is a vital characteristic. We often can’t control the circumstance but are the only ones who can control our reaction to it.

Leaders are confident enough to know they don’t always know the answer and humble enough to ask for and use the advice of their team. There is great vulnerability in allowing the talent on your team to carry the ball when you feel like it’s your job to design the play. In reality, the team respects leaders who can and will allow diversity among thoughts and methods.

If the trust of your team supports collaboration, learning will be palpable. Mistrust occurs when words and actions don’t match. Removing barriers to trust allows learning to occur from top to bottom and vice versa. This enables a true learning network where questioning is more important than answering. Questioning is viewed as a tool for improvement as opposed to an “I gotcha!” Good leaders ask good questions.

In truth, we are all leaders and the architects of our careers. There is so much fulfillment when we come together as change agents for the future with an authentic voice and disposition. Growing through the discomfort of speaking your truth and asking for help is difficult. It is where we develop our muscles and credibility. It is the antithesis of black and white leadership. Our prior experiences tell us to be quiet, don’t share, don’t ask, go along to get along, hush, leave your opinion at the door. In reality, we have witnessed a system of broken management where systems were not effective, and people were not valued. You don’t have to travel far to see that same model being played out. There are still prevalent boys’ clubs, home cookin’, and popularity over competency hiring models. I suppose there always will be to some degree. I hope, however, you find the courage to seek a conversation instead of biting your lip for fear of being tagged as troublemaker and model vulnerability as a platform for growth; the best leaders always do.