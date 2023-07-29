Harrison Memorial Hospital is delighted to announce the appointment of Yazan Daaboul, M.D., as a full-time cardiologist, joining our esteemed cardiology team alongside Dr. Matthew

Shotwell and Advanced Practice Providers, Ashley Black, APRN; Josh Hill, PA and Augustina McDowell, APRN.

Dr. Daaboul brings expertise and a strong educational background to his role. He obtained his bachelor of science degree in biology from the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, followed by his medical degree from Lebanese American University, Lebanon.

Dr. Daaboul further honed his skills during his medical residency at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA, where he also completed a fellowship in Cardiology and in Advanced Cardiac Imaging.

As a specialist in Cardiac Imaging, Dr. Daaboul will offer a range of advanced diagnostic services to patients. Cardiac imaging plays a crucial role in diagnosing and managing heart conditions. With the addition of Dr. Daaboul, HMH will be able to add new technologies in cardiac imaging including Cardiac MRI.

Dr. Daaboul is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, Structural and General Echocardiography and Nuclear Cardiology/Medicine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yazan Daaboul to the Harrison Memorial Hospital family,” said Stephen Toadvine, CEO of Harrison Memorial Hospital. “His expertise in Cardiology Imaging

will strengthen our capabilities in diagnosing and treating heart conditions. Dr. Daaboul’s addition to our team reflects our ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive, state-of-the-art cardiac services for our region.”

Harrison Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to our community. We are confident that the addition of Dr. Daaboul to our cardiology team will further

enhance our ability to deliver exceptional cardiovascular services to our patients. Dr. Daaboul’s office will be conveniently located in the HMH Specialty Clinic at 1210 KY Highway 36 East in Cynthiana.

Patients who wish to schedule an appointment with Dr. Daaboul please call (859) 235-3748.