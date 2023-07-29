FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Critical Access Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Fleming County Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced three-day onsite review in May. During the visit a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Critical Access Hospital standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention, patient care, quality and leadership standards, medication management and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend Fleming County Hospital for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”

“We are thrilled to once again receive this accreditation,” said Joe Koch, Chief Executive Officer and Market President of Fleming County Hospital. “It is our mission to make communities healthier, and this recognition is a testament to the team’s dedication, commitment, and hard work. Providing quality care is our number one priority.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.