The Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School District would like to announce the following students from grades first through 12th that earned a place on the fourth nine weeks honor roll for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students that earned all “A’s” during the 2022-23 school year are marked with a *.

The A Honor Roll list included:

First: Xander Boone, *Gabe Covert, Carter Day, *Ayden Philhower, *Siggy Stacy, Autumn Thomas, Jase Thomas, and *Luke Williams.

Second: *Paisley Cornette, Jaelynn Darnell, Kayya Garrett, *Liam Grigsby, *Jaxon Hopper, Bailey Hutchinson, *Keegan Kirk, *Benson Massie, *Jonathan Mineer, *Lilly Osborne, Werner Polley, *Axton Stephens, Tyler Washington, *Hunter Whisman, *Ava William.

Third: *Xaylie Brierly, *Paisley Brizendine, Landon Brown, *Carolina Cable, Rebel Johnson, Londyn McFadden, *Teagan Michael, *Alexis Swanger, Layla Sword, *Ryland Tharp, *Sophia Titus, and *Daniel Williams.

Fourth: Cheyenne Mondragon and Blake *Schumann.

Fifth: Zakaria Belasri, *Alayna Cornette, Landon Davis, *Asher Polley.

Sixth: Kaelyn Davis, Landon Dickhaus, *Logan Fisher, Destin Fulton, Preslee Hamilton, Parker McCleese, *Sophia Miller, Cora Scharf, *Bryston Tharp, Elizabeth Titus, Jenna Wilkins.

Seventh: Brayden Hladiek, *Shade Kendrick, *Marley Mitchell.

Eighth: Aaliyah Baker, Lily Boone, Lindsay DeAtley, Alyssa Fisher, Skylar Hare, *Gio Lackey, *Jase Lang, Jaden Patrick, Kaylin Richards, Olivia Smith, Caitlynn Tonti, Kiana White, Jasmine Young.

Ninth: Callie Fultz.

10th: Izayah Goins, Hannah Hauke and Isabella Siegel.

11th: *Jersey Fulton.

12th: Joseph Patrick and Caleb *Westheider.

A/B HONOR ROLL:

First: Leland Benjamin, James Bishop, Kenley Burns, A.J. Connor, Christian Douglas, Jaymee Fryman, Parker Fulton, Kynslee Henschen, Hudson May, Trenton Ondrey, Emma Osborne, Darius Richmond, Xander Villarreal, Beau Weatherspoon.

Second: Hayden Allen, Braxten Boone, Hendrix Cosand, Izabella Cunningham, Kaylee Davis, Layson Davis, Blakelyn Hedges, Josie Huff, Addison Iker, Eoghan Jones, Payzlee Markwell, Ashton Mineer, Faith Moorhead, Jazlynn Mountjoy, and Spencer Shepherd.

Third: Belle Bare, Ryder Blevins, Rayanna Carter, Blayze Cracraft, Talyn Damon, Jericho Frost, Tyson McCann, Koltynn Medley, Clayton Nickell, Lakynn Scott, Lilah Shaffer, Roman Wright, and Lillian Yeager.

Fourth: Jeffrey Brunk, Allison Cornette, Talon Gullett, Trinity Hamilton, Mekhi Hampton, Wyatt Hauke, Abigail Huron, Daisy Jones, Lillianna Jones, Jason Kilgore, Shia Lupercio, Samantha McAfee, Shana McComas, Josh Miller, Leah Poe, Clayton Royster, Victoria Smith, Rosie Teal, and Tucker Weatherspoon.

Fifth: Juliannah Beatty, Aurora Bishop, Tallen Brierly, LeeAunna Dodson, Anna Donohoo, Cara Fulton, Jonathan Hopper, Layne Lewis, Garrett Ondrey, Josh Sellers, Elliott Smith, Gabriel Teal, Ryland Tolin, Doug VanAken.

Sixth: Laney Bare, Lilly Bowers, Mckenzie, Bussard, Landon Corde, Taylor Coyle, Emi Lupercio, Tristin Mahaffey, Logan Meeker, Hunter Pendell, Janiya Reed, JohnPaul Saunders, Hunter Scott, Lexie Sellers, Myles Siegel, Mallory Spiller, Jameson Sweeney, Zane Thomas, Alyssa Tucker.

Seventh: Brooklyne Ayers, Brandon Davis, Jordan Fulton, Kaitlyn Lacy, Dacoda Lyons, Aubree May, Aubreeonna Meeker, Keyera McDaniel, Anshika Singh, Gavan Smith.

Eighth: Ivy Bare, Hayley Barnett, Ethan Brown, Michael Bussard, Jeffery Cable, Chelsea Demarest, Cole Dickhaus, Katelyn Finley, Alyssa Fisher, Sadie Gross, Gabby Himes, Sara Hopper, Kora Kilgore, Sommer Leonard, Jimmy Miller, Brooklyn Parker.

Ninth: Brayden Boone, Elizabeth Gengler, Nevaeh Gibson, Autumn Graves, Chloe Payne, Harlie Polley, Casen Powell, Chelsea Richards, Miley Scott, and Ian Young.

10th: Bug Bivens-Bare, Adrianna Morgan, Trinity Perdue, Jacob Poole, and Grace Taylor.

11th: Kilyn Baker, Nathaniel Burns, and Morgan Smith.

12th: Samuel Baird.