May 23, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Paul Berry, 38, operating a moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, failure to wear seat belts, rear license not illuminated, plea not guilty June 1.

Wendell Dean Cooper, 54, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substance, pretrial hearing June 1.

Wendell Dean Cooper, 54, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, plea not guilty June 1.

James H. Riffe, 37, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, first-degree strangulation, pretrial hearing June 1.

Jerrica K. Bloomfield, 33, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to appear.

Derek Bryan, 34, improper registration plate, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure to appear.

Virginia Clark, 44, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, license to be in possession, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no operators/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear.

Shiann Rose Copas, 27, speeding 16 miles per hour over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference June 27.

Aaron D. Gotschall, 30, speeding 17 miles per hour over limit, failure to wear seat belts, disregarding traffic control device, traffic light, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear.

Jeremiah L. Soto, 23, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.

Katherine Suttles, 43, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference June 27.

Briann S. Castle, 25, public intoxication controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jason Giles, 42, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense two counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Shawn Tylor Johnson, 31, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference October 3.

Eric Edward McNutt, 45, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference July 18.