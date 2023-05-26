Col. Thomas Marshall’s headstone is at Marshall Cemetery at Federal Hill in Old Washington.

A historical figure in the American Revolution, who was honored with a ceremonial sword, is buried in Old Washington, according to Kentucky Gateway Museum Curator Marla Toncray.

Toncray discussed Col. Thomas Marshall’s life and the events that bring recognition to his name every Memorial Day. After serving as a colonel in the Revolutionary War, Marshall lived an exemplary life before and after his service, she said.

Although Marshall was from Virginia, his final years were spent in Old Washington, according to research material at KYGMC. Before his death, Marshall served as an appointed general surveyor before the commonwealth was recognized as a state.

According to Toncray, Marshall was a general surveyor for Fayette County in the 1790s. She said Marshall settled at Buckpond, a farm in Versailles, during his time as a surveyor.

In the early 1800s, Marshall and his wife relocated to Old Washington to live with one of their sons, research material said. The couple lived on their son’s property, Federal Hill, up until their deaths. Marshall died in 1802, and his wife in 1809.

Marshall and his wife were buried in the Marshall Cemetery located on the Federal Hill property, according to Toncray.

Col. Thomas Marshall Sr. has been considered a remarkable figure in the area for many years, Toncray said. Marshall played a role in the American Revolution, surveying the commonwealth, and had many honorable descendants who lived in the area.

Before his death, Marshall was married to Mary Randolph Keith Marshall. The couple had 15 children in their lifetime, research material said. Many descendants of Marshall held honorable military titles, ranging from colonel to general.

Marshall’s oldest son, John Marshall, served as the third chief justice of the United States Supreme Court. The length of his position is longer than any other justice, Toncray said. He is just one of the many honorable descendants of Marshall.

According to research material, Marshall served in the American Revolution from 1776 to 1783. Toncray said he became a “very dear friend” of Gen. George Washington during his years of duty.

In a story passed down through generations, it has been said that Marshall was in a boat with Washington when he crossed the Delaware River and ambushed the British in 1776 at the Battle of Trenton, Toncray said. Marshall later went on to create his own legacy in the Revolutionary War.

At the Battle of Brandywine in 1777, Marshall led the Third Virginia Regiment, putting forth an effort to “hold off” the British advance, research material said. Over half of the officers and 1/3 of the soldiers at the Battle of Brandywine were killed or wounded, despite various efforts by Marshall and others on the battlefield.

To honor his bravery in combat, Marshall was presented with a ceremonial sword and promoted to general. The sword was presented by Edmond Randolph, a representative in the Virginia Legislature, research material said.

After his death, Marshall’s sword was passed through his descendants, beginning with his son, Capt. Thomas Marshall. Capt. Thomas Marshall handed the sword down to his son, Gen. Thomas Marshall.

Gen. Thomas Marshall then passed the sword to his daughter, who later presented it to the Kentucky Historical Society. The sword is now kept in a collection at KYGMC.

Toncray continuously noted Marshall’s legacy in the area and invites community members to honor his memory, along with the many other veterans of past warts, this Memorial Day on May 29.

To learn more about Col. Thomas Marshall and his descendants, visit the KYGMC research library between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Federal Hill and Marshall Cemetery are private properties and access must be arranged with the owner, Lisa Fryman. To contact Fryman for access, email [email protected].