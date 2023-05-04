PORTSMOUTH, OHIO — The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market on the Roy Rogers Esplanade was created in order to facilitate the sale of local produce and cottage industry products to consumers in the region.

MSP In Bloom is grateful for the continued support of our Scioto County Commissioners who make this program possible.

The Farmers Market on the Roy Rogers Esplanade will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon from May 20 through Oct. 7. The market will be closed on Sept. 2 to celebrate Portsmouth’s River Days Festival.

Only regional farmers and cottage industry producers, family members, partners, and employees may sell their goods at the Farmers Market on the Roy Rogers Esplanade. No brokers or re-sellers are permitted.

A space may be purchased for just $10 per day. Discounts are given to vendors who choose to pre-pay for a half or full season. Every vendor is granted a free space for one day in the season.

The free day allows vendors to try out the market without any commitment. In the past, vendors who utilized the free day were so successful that they often returned for the entire season.

The Farmers Market Prize Wheel Days will resume in 2023, sponsored by Southern Ohio Medical Center and the Scioto County Commissioners. Market Prize Wheel Day will be the last Saturday of the month during the season.

Winners receive Healthy Bucks and Scioto Bucks Vouchers to spend on Farmers Market products, supporting both healthy habits and the producers of our region.

Vendors appreciate that the market is focused on producers, who are often at a disadvantage in competition with intermediate agents. Please see the 2023 Farmers Market Rules for additional information, available by request and at the market.

The Market Manager will be available on-site to take registrations starting at 8 a.m. every Saturday during the season. Pre-registration is available by calling MSP In Bloom at 740-464-0203 or by emailing Emily Uldrich at [email protected]

Electric access is limited and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tables, chairs, and tents are not provided. The market is open rain or shine.