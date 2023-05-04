The registration deadline in nearing for the 2023 Reds baseball and softball camps being held at Wald Park.

The final registration date to participate in camps this year is July 1, 2023. Organizers ask that you get in you application as soon as possible, in an attempt to make camp go as smoothly as possible for everyone involved. Campers will take a trip to Great American Ballpark, capped off with a Q&A session with the Reds Players. The sooner registrations are completed, the easier it will be to determine how many busses will be required to ensure all campers get to go on the trip.

Registration is $425, with a $25 deduction for signing up two or more campers at a time. The fee will include the trip to Great American Ballpark, a custom high quality Cincinnati Reds Uniform, and a week long experience the kids will never forget. On their uniform, kids who have participated in more than one Reds summer camp will be provided with a “veterans patch” to show their experience.

The campers will be required to bring their own lunch and beverages, as well as bats and gloves. To ensure nothing goes missing, campers are encouraged to write their name visibly on all personal items brought to camp.

Each day spent at Wald Park during the camp the kids will be provided with instruction to improve their skill on the field no matter their experience level. To ensure that no day will be cancelled due to weather, the camp Wall be moved indoors as a backup plan.

Camp will run from Monday July 17, to Friday July 21 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and kids of all skill levels are encouraged to attend. Campers will be split up into groups based on age and skill level, to ensure that every camper gets valuable instruction and that no camper feels left behind.

The kids will be paired up with their main coach who will stick with them the entire week. On the camps final day, the campers will compete in a skills competition, where their scored will be recorded and compared amongst all the other Reds camp participants. At the end of the summer, the top ten scorers from each age group will be invited to compete against one another at the Champions Day finals at Great American Ballpark.

Both the Cincinnati Reds and Wald Park are excited that the camp will be returning to Maysville this summer, and hope that the camp continues to grow each year it occurs. The Reds have been hosting summer camps for kids for the past eleven years, and will only be returning to Maysville for the second time, and Wald Park organizers hope that this will continue to be a tradition for the children of Maysville and surrounding counties.

To register for the camp, be sure to sign up at www.reds.com/camps and scroll down to the July 17 camp date and select “Maysville at Wald Park”. Questions about registration can be directed to Tom Posey at (606) 584-0065