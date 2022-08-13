Aug. 9, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Joanna Marie Bloomfield, 35, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua Adam Burriss, 33, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Thomas Cooper, 41, fines due and proof of rehab for June 14, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Thomas Cooper, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, operating with expired license, failure to wear seat belts, improper registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Thomas Cooper, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Thomas H. Cooper, 31, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Mackenzie W. Grayson, 25, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Michael K. Hunt, 33, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Sidney Wayne Prince, 53, no/expired registration plates, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Lisa Marie Ware, 41, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 22.

Richard Corns, 44, operating on suspended/revoked license, $150 fine.

Alexis M. Helms, 20, no operator license, failure to appear bench warrant issued.

Alexis Marie Helms, 20, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Hannah Mosley, 19, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, contempt of court, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Hannah Mosley, 19, second-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Harold Potter III, 39, flagrant non support, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jeremy Thurman, 38, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Dillon T. Howard, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 16.

Brian K. Jenkins, 38, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 22.

Jeffrey Allen Barker, 53, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity in receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, complicity in tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.

Jazz M. Daniels, 36, probation violation, bench warrant issued.

Jeremy David Johnson, 40, theft of identity of another without consent,first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Jeremy David Johnson, 40, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

David Allen Price, 54, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense or more, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Oct. 6.