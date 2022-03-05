March 1, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Daniel G. Collins, 47, cattle not to run at large 16 counts, $100 fine, 15 counts dismissed plus court costs.

Dallas Delawder, 27, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on April 6.

Zachary Henson, 29, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 16.

Carson L.Towner, 23, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 9.

Felicia A. Beers, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on May 4.

Felicia Ann Beers, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense two counts, pretrial conference on May 4, jury trial on May 25.

Rachel L. Boyd, 43, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, public intoxication on controlled substances, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March 21.

Jeffrey Burton, 53, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on April 25.

Calvin Craft, 31, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

James A. Florence, 35, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on April 4.

Michael Anthony Frazier, 43, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Eric Edward McNutt, 43, first-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference on March 21.

Brandon Michael Neal, 28, non support, serve 180 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Brittany Powell, 28, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on March 21.

Teresa Fay Smith, 56, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on March 21.

Randall Townsend, 44, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tyler Ashcraft, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 9.

Tyler S. Ashcraft, 29, violation of IPO, resisting arrest, pretrial conference on March 9.

Ricky Flinders, 39, theft by deception under $10,000, bench warrant issued.

Luis Howell, 18, theft by unlawful taking, serve 120 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Destiny Nicole Maney, 26, theft by unlawful taking, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Michael Martin, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 9.