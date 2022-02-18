Fernleaf Homemakers met at deSha’s Restaurant on Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. President Ann Porter called the meeting to order and gave the opening thought “Think Big but let little things make you happy.”.We then had the pledge to our Flag.

Betty Harris had the devotional entitled “What is Love,” by Helen Steiner Rice and gave the prayer.

The minutes were read and approved by Secretary Betty Steele who called the roll. Each answered with the best gift you received for Valentine’s Day. There were 20 members present.

The treasurer’s report was given by Marilyn Deatley.

Volunteer hours were turned in and coins for change were collected.

Donna Moss and Debbie Ruark celebrated birthdays this month.

Committee reports were given by Nadine Barker on stress, Heather Blevins talked about the all-important climate change and Jeanette Tolle informed us that the 4-H Scholarship applications are due May 1.

Betty Harris brought us up-to-date on the cultural arts writing contest and possibly having a Swedish weaving class in the near future.

Brenda Crackel advised us to eat raw fruits and vegetables and always read labels on everything.

Janice B Gifford talked about providing women in foreign countries the means to do projects such as plowing fields. Then Geraldine Wynn reminded us of the importance of having alternative heat, especially those of us who live alone, for times like the recent ice storm.

Ann Allison told us about the long-term health risks of such things as drinking alcohol.

We were reminded of our state meeting in Owensboro, May 10-12.

Upcoming club projects include serving lunch to the Maysville Police and Fire Departments on March 1. Geraldine Wynn made a motion that the club pay for supplies out of the treasury and with a second from Elizabeth Pendleton the motion carried. This is a community project to honor our local heroes. We also plan to have a dinner for the public who purchase tickets at $10 each. The menu will include ham or turkey, green beans, potatoes, salad, dessert, rolls, and tea or lemonade. The meal can be picked up or eaten at the Extension office April 3, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from any club member, proceeds go to benefit the clubs scholarship fund.

We received thank you notes from the Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Fund and the Hiltebrand family for our donations.

Our lesson this month was on smart phone savings and using coupons and apps. Well presented by Heather Blevins and Brenda Crackel.

Betty Harris gave a door prize which was won by Donna Moss.

Maggie Sledd gave a door prize won by Ealizabeth Pendleton.

Our hostesses for the month were Heather and Brenda. The meeting was adjourned at 1:45 p.m.