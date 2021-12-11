Shepherd’s House hosting Christmas Gala

The Shepherd’s House will be having a Christmas Gala on Sunday evening, Dec. 19, from 6-8 p.m.

There will be a variety of entertainment for the entire family.

The Stepherd’s House urges everybody to come out with their families and celebrate this Christmas season with them.

There will be singing as well as a Christmas comedy routine and dramatic dance performances.

The singing performers are listed as Tammy White, Lisa Garrison, Natalie Butcher, Harriet Groh, Brandi Mae and Pat Feagan. The dancing performers are Cathy Jones and Tawnya Smith.

There will be a drawing for 18 bikes with six bikes each for three different age groups and the bikes were furbished by Maysville Community and Technical College.

There will also be a raffle for an Amish quilt and refreshment provided by Sprinkles of Hope.

