Refinery Church invites families to explore “A Night in Bethlehem”

December 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle-religion 0

“A NIght in Bethlehem, a fun Christmas event will be hosted at The Refinery Church of the Nazarene at 156 W Maple Leaf Rd on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 5-8 p.m.

This three-hour adventure lets kids explore the city of Bethlehem. Guests will visit booths around the city and enjoy hands-on experiences, crafts, and snacks — all while learning about Jesus. There will also be a live nativity. This will all be done indoors so weather is not a factor.

Come and experience the city of Bethlehem together as a family.

For more information, call 606-564-4262.

Trending Recipes