Men’s Club holds Christmas breakfast

December 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
Men’s Club Enjoying Christmas Breakfast

Forty persons including members and spouses/guests of the Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville, for their annual Men and Spouses Christmas Breakfast.

President Charles Thomas called the meeting to open; Treasurer Pat Gantley announced that the group had donated $624 to the Food Bank for 2021 and a small gift was provided to Carol in appreciation for hosting the group and admirably cooked and served our breakfast each event throughout the year.

President Thomas then asked member Tim Teegarden to lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, and President Thomas then asked member Father Bob Hudson to lead the group in prayer.

Following the blessing, the group began breakfast which was a wonderful meal with bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash-brown casserole, apple cobbler and more. Following the meal, Vice President Craig Stanfield introduced member Tim Teegarden and his wife Sally who proceeded to lead the group in song, carols, and humor. The group then was dismissed.

