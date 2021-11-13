Mason County Middle School A Honor Roll

November 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The following students were named to the A honor roll at Mason County Middle School:

Sixth Grade

Lainey Adams, Ryan Anderson, Madeline Bisotti, Sawyer Blankenship, Jaycee Bogucki, Maeci Branham, Braylon Burden, Zachary Calvert, Titus Caskey, Ellen Clarke, Marguerite Conley, Samayia Corde, Addison Cowan, Sophia Dean, Cheyanne Douglas, Aiden Everman, Darcy Fields, Delaney Fields, Cadence Garrison, Joshua Gifford Wright, Emma Gulley, Kylie Hamilton, Carol Keaton, Logan Lands, Arianna Maina, Shianne Mattern, McKenzie Miller, Ember Morrison, Camarion Newdigate, Arian Orme, Talon Peters, Madison Purdon, Carter Roark, Lindsey Ruth, Mary Shepherd, Bryson Staggs, Kambria Thomas, Haven Thornton, Mark Turner, Karter Whisman and Lucas White

Seventh Grade

Madison Applegate, Madalynn Branham, Mackenzie Brannon, George Brooks, Harper Brown, Gabriel Cox, Kamiya Downs, Brynlee Faulkner, Haiden Fite, Kolby Galloway, Landen Garrison, Margaret Gerhard, Madeline Grutza, Aiden Hellmann, Alexander Hellman, Gracie Howard, Whitley Huddleston, Trinity Irvin, Kyleigh Kirk, Keaton Maynard, Calleigh Passmore, Delana Rigg, Jarah Shepherd, Matthew Thoroughman, Kylah Turner, Sydney Ullery, Zander Watson, Mariel Wenz, Reagan Workman and Ciara Wright

Eighth Grade

Mackenzie Amstutz, Jada Bauer, Brynn Belcher, Kennedy Bevins, Carlee Buttery, Ava Caskey, Peyton Conway, Seth Current, Grant Dunaway, Ebony Eckert, Jake Feldhaus, Alayna French, Haylie Fryman, Konner Fryman, Keenan Galloway, Noah Gardner, Arionna Gibson, Isaac Gordley, Eric Graham, Reagan Grayson, Jacob Hampton, Grace Hehr, Abigail Henderson, Ryan Hines, Hayden Horn, Reece Hull, Faith Jolly, Jonathan Jones, Justin Jones, Daniel Klump, Jaden Lucas, Addison Maher, Heaven Marshall, Madison Martin, Landon May, Tyler Mellenkamp, Cameron Miller, Emerson Moore, Jacey Muntz, Kinzington Muse, LeMarcus Overly, Cole Owens, Micah Payne, Aubrey Pfeffer, Gavin Redmond, Amirah Reed, Anna Sanders, Taylor Schroer, Jasilin Shields, Joshua Silvers, Karleigh Thomas, Brylee Truesdell and Grace Walker

