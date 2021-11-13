Mason County Middle School Honor Roll

November 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The following students were named to the A/B honor roll at Mason County Middle School:

Sixth Grade

Koen Anderson, Brookly Baxter, Aiden Bricker, Kayleona Bush, Isaiah Carroll, Todd Hollis Chisley, Ayslee Crabtree, Leyton Crowe, Elannhia Cupp, Jerricka Davis, Logan DAwson, Connor Earles, Colt Ellis, Abigail Fleming, Kyson Fox, Landon Frederick, Chanium Frodge, Alexis Gallenstein, Alexia Gibson, Aaliyah Halstead, Sydney Hamilton, Ethan Henderson, Hailey Henderson, Braxton Hicks, John Jackson, Preston Jackson, Kijah Jenkins, Raylee Kirk, Eaven Lamb, Kai Lawson, Briahna Lennex, Leyton Lennex, Valencia Marshall, Chase McRoberts, Paxton Meng, Jace Merz, Brianna Morgan, Cadence Newell, Alisa Overly, Brayden Parker, Kylah Pearson, Brody Pfeffer, Wesley Pollitt, Arabella Prater, Easton Price, Jordann Rich, Yamila Rodriguez, Corbin Rolph, CAdence Salazar, Silas Setters, Emma Sims, Lillian Staggs, Madelyn Staggs, Madison Stanfield, Aiden Storer, Greyson Swan, Mason Tackett, Isaiah Wallingford, Jaden White, Faris Williams, Dylan Woodruff and Cayden Yeager

Seventh Grade

Jillian Albrink, Hayley Allison, Madison Applegate, Josiah Brooks, Arawn Brown, Aubriana Brown, Luke Butler, Jordyn Carlson, Charles Carpenter, Princess Christion, Alona Davis, Mason Dirksen, Raylee Dotson, Kimber Ferguson, Ceeara Fox, Creston Fuller, John Gill, Camden Gregory, Amaya Hankison, Samuel Haywood, Isaac Henderson, Bradyn Hilterbrandt, Kason Huber, Tylik Humphrey, Jacob Hutchinson, Peyton Johnson Holt, Rocky Kirk, Traveonna Lang, Christopher Lennex, Riley Lykins, Carter Malone, Alayna Mason, Keaton Maynard, Jean McLoney, Gabriel Myers, Rylan Noel, Keshawn Overly, Wyatt Perkins, Caden Poe, Alexxa Purdon, Claire Redmond, Ainsley Roberts, Jaylyn Simmons, Keenan Smith, Lillian Staggs, Winston Staggs, Robert Taylor, Natalie Thurman, Hunter Truesdell, Payton Tucker, Campbell VonHandorf, Cheyenne Wells, Ava Winter and Grace Wright

Eighth Grade

Eden Abshire, Bridgette Applegate, Noah Ard, Jacob Biddle, Jeremiah Bisotti, Arayia Black, Zachery Blackburn, Elijah Brown, Natalie Butcher, Landon Carpenter, Savana Carroll, Hunter Coffey, Elijah Cowan, Jaxen Crabtree, Logan Crockett, Laniah Crump, Lane Davenport, Lily Dean, Lexy Dow, Adrienne Downs Perry, Case Ellis, Andrew Evans, Jack Fite, Nakhia Fox, Kalyn Gallagher, Annabelle George, Macen Grooms, Taylor Hardin, Jaelynn Harris, Hezekiah Henderson, Kylie Hiles, Olivia Hughes, Kaden Kimble, Alexa Lang, Destiny Lang, Keilan Lawson, Michael Leidich, Dexter Leverett, Madeline Luther, Thomas Malone, Myranda McCray, Brady Mefford, Bailey Miller, Natalee Miller, Joseph Mora, Christopher Morgan, Victor Niel, Halle Pfeffer, Josie Phillips, Matthew Rosel, Blake Scott, Cassidy Scott, Kasey Shannon, Jayden Stahl, Makenna Thomas, Bryson Turner, Estrella Vilchis Montes De Oca, Megan Weber, Hayden Workman and Alexis Young

