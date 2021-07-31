Winners of the DCI Scholarships Announced

Sean McCord

Dillon Osgood

Sean McCord of Ewing, and Dillon Osgood of May’s Lick, are winners of the DCI Scholarship Program sponsored by Dialysis Clinic Incorporated, a non-profit organization.

Sean McCord is the child of Cheri McCord. One of his activities is band and he is majoring in computer science at Morehead State University.

Dillon Osgood is the child of Angela Osgood. His activities include orchestra, football, FCCLA and honor roll, he is majoring in health sciences at Eastern Kentucky University.

The DCI Scholarship Program was created to benefit the children of Dialysis Clinic, Inc. employees based on belief in the importance of education.

Five recipients were chosen to receive scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

