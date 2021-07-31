Winners of the DCI Scholarships Announced

July 30, 2021
July 27, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Christa None Moran, 44, failure to wear seat belts, improper turning, failure to or improper signal, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs two counts, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Charles Jordan Brady, 33, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.
Jacklyn Duzan, 18, speeding 15 miles over limit, diversion complete dismissed.
Michael England, 47, theft of services, pretrial conference on Aug. 24.
Joshua K. Hall, 27, second-degree cruelty to animals two counts, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.
Felicia Dawn Hay, 22, speeding 15 miles over limit $30 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no tail lamps dismissed with proof, court costs waived.
Kari Anne High, 34, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James Albert McClaskey, 56, no operator license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Deborah L. Moore, 60, speeding 10 miles over limit $20 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed with proof, court costs waived.
Juan Ramirez, 22, failure to or improper signal, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, no operator license dismissed with proof, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.
Robert A. Rieman, 58, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Meadow Anne Nicole Rigacci, 18, speeding 10 miles over limit, diversion complete dismissed.
Joshua W. Roaden, 38, disregarding stop sign $25 fine, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed, court costs waived.
Stephanie L. Ruf, 42, first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years of age, failure to report child neglect or abuse first offense, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.
Bradley William Stanton, 20, disregarding stop sign $25 dollar fine, court costs waived.
Janet Hardy Thompson, 68, speeding 25 miles over limit $50 fine, court costs waived.
Cathy Christian Walston, 64, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol two counts, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Andrew James Williams, 30, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Aug. 3.
Shaun Dean Woods, 39, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Sydawn R. Woods, 33, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.
Hunter R. Ziegelmeier, 20, speeding 10 miles over limit $20 fine, license to be in possession dismissed, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 fine, failure to produce insurance card dismissed plus court costs.
Christopher Lee Cheesman, 39, second-degree cruelty to animals, disposal methods, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.
Mickey Lee Morton, 39, second-degree cruelty to animals, disposal methods, local city ordinance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Heather M. Thomas, 39, second-degree cruelty to animals, disposal methods, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.
Brent A. Jordan, 33, first-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 3.
Brent Alan Jordan, 33, public intoxication on controlled substances, resisting arrest, not guilty plea.