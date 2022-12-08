The Workforce Solutions Department at Maysville Community and Technical College (MCTC) has added Herb Triplett as the liaison for its Montgomery Campus.

Triplett, a native of Montgomery County will work with area businesses and industry to create and facilitate customized workforce training either on-site or on campus.

“I have followed the progress of the Montgomery Campus and have seen the immediate results they provide their graduates,” says Triplett. “When this opportunity became available, I knew this was where I needed to be.”

The MCTC Workforce Solutions Department provides a full catalog of courses available for businesses ranging from office technology, and team building, to industrial maintenance and robotics.

Additionally, they can build a curriculum for emerging technologies based on the specific needs of interested partners.

“I feel like what Workforce Solutions has to offer our business community is the best-kept secret in town,” Triplett says. “But my goal is to change that as much as possible.”

Pricing for training varies but many programs are eligible for up to a 75% discount thanks to the KCTCS-TRAINS program, a fund designated by the Kentucky General Assembly to help companies willing to invest in workforce development for their employees.

Other high-wage, high-demand training can be offered tuition-free thanks to the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship. Business partners and students are encouraged to not allow fear of return on investment to prevent them from pursuing training for themselves or employees.

If your organization in Montgomery or an adjacent county needs to expand, upgrade or retrain its workforce, contact Herb at [email protected] or by phone at (859)499-6282 extension 66511.