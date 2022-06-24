HILLSBORO — A Fleming County man has been indicted on an arson charge in connection with a July 2021, house fire, law enforcement officials said.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 8 in Morehead were requested on July 8, 2021, to assist with an investigation of a structure fire that occurred in the Hillsboro area of Fleming County.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined the fire was an act of arson and a suspect was identified.

On June 17, 2022, the case was presented to a Fleming County grand jury, which returned an indictment summons for Shawn Jones, 51, of Hillsboro. Jones was served Tuesday and charged with second-degree arson, a class B felony.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Post 8, Morehead.