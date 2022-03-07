WAVERLY, Ohio — A Pike County man was arrested Friday on multiple charges, including first-degree felony charges of attempted murder and felonious assault on a peace officer, according to news reports.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced Friday night that task force members were assisting the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, in the 2300 block of Dry Bone Road in Pike County on March 4 at 9:12 a.m.

Law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest Keith McGuin on outstanding Pike County warrants for possession of weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

McGuin, who was in a tan Buick, allegedly refused law enforcement’s commands. McGuin then allegedly began to drive the vehicle, turning toward the law enforcement officers and allegedly intentionally striking one of the task force members. Deputies from Pike and Scioto County discharged their weapons at McGuin in an attempt to stop the alleged threat.

McGuin then allegedly drove through a fence and through a culvert, fleeing the scene. Pike County deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit and were later assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pursued McGuin throughout Pike County, ending up on Beavers Ridge Road, at which time he allegedly intentionally rammed his vehicle head-on into a Pike County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.

McGuin was arrested without incident as a female passenger, Kasey Stevens, allegedly fled the scene on foot. She was quickly apprehended by Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies. McGuin was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

As McGuin allegedly fled the scene on Dry Bone Road, task force members and U.S. Marshals loaded the injured officer into a task force vehicle and headed toward the hospital. They were met by E.M.S. near state Route 32 and state Route 124, at which location he was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus.

Arrested was Keith McGuin, 48, of Peebles. McGuin has been charged with attempted murder, a felony of the first degree; felonious assault on a peace officer, a felony of the first degree; and weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree, in addition to the above-mentioned warrants.

Also arrested was Kasey Stevens, 31. Stevens has been charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; possession of meth, a felony of the fifth degree; possession of meth, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and a probation violation, a felony of the fifth degree.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification (BCI&I) was called to conducted the investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation involving the alleged intentional ramming of the Pike County Sheriff’s vehicle.

This case will be presented to a Pike County grand jury for review and possible additional charges.