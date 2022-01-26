Books close for 2022 election

Lori Fulton Brookbank signs paperwork Tuesday to run for Maysville City Commission as her son, Ben and Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher look on.

Election officials closed the books Tuesday on candidates filing for office for the 2022 election cycle.

Locally, Dr. Consuela Alley, a Republican, has filed for the Mason County coroner’s office. She will face current Coroner David Lawrence, a Democrat, in the November election.

Noah Kalb, David Doyle and Lori Fulton Brookbank have filed for Maysville City Commission. They will be joined on the November ballot by incumbent Commissioners Andrew Wood, David Cartmell, Ann Brammer and Victor McKay.

Mason County Attorney John Estill, a Democrat filed in December seeking reelection to the post he has held for 27 years.

Maysville attorney and former district court judge Jeffrey Schumacher filed for circuit court judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit, which covers Mason, Bracken and Fleming counties. He will face Maysville attorney Delores Woods Baker in the General Election.

Baker currently serves as master commissioner for Mason County and acting master commissioner for Fleming County. She is also the domestic relations commissioner for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

Others who have filed in Mason County since the books were opened include incumbent and Democrat Owen McNeill for election as judge-executive, an office he has held since this spring after being named by Gov. Beshear after the unexpected death of then Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. Travis Huber, a Republican, has also filed for the county’s top elected office.

Others who have filed paperwork to run for office with Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher include James Clark, a Republican, and Ben Breslin, a Democrat, for constable of District 1, Joe Collins, a Republican, and James Conley, a Libertarian, for constable of District 2, and Mark Brannon, a Democrat, for Constable of District 3.

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, the incumbent, and a Republican has filed for reelection. Also, incumbent property evaluation administrator and Democrat Troy Cracraft has filed to retain his office as has Stephanie Schumacher, also a Democrat.

Incumbent Jailer Lisa Yeary, a Democrat, has filed for reelection and Debra Cotterill has filed for election as mayor of Maysville. Cotterill was named mayor early this year following the unexpected death of Mayor Charles Cotterill, her husband.

Democrat Joe McKay filed for reelection as commissioner of District 1. Paula Cokonougher, also a Republican, has filed for commissioner of District 1.

Democrat Chris O’Hearn for county commissioner for District 2 where he is the incumbent. Jason Sheppeck and Alicia Moran, both Republicans, have filed for county commissioner for District 2.

Mason County Commissioner and Democrat Phil Day, who served as interim judge-executive this spring following the unexpected death of Pfeffer filed for reelection as commissioner of District 3. Peggy Frame, a Republican, filed for commissioner of District 3,

David Hord, a Democrat, has filed to retain his position as county surveyor.

Incumbent and Republican William Lawrence, who represents the 70th House District in the General Assembly, will face Democrat Meagan Brannon, in November.