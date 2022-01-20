Round Two: Salt stocked, plows prepped, crews standing by

Transportation Cabinet snowfighters in northeast Kentucky loaded up the salt trucks Wednesday and were preparing for their third winter storm in as many weeks.

Motorists should be prepared, too, as a high rate of snowfall and arctic cold overnight will mean snow-covered, slick roadways Thursday morning. Stay home and limit travel if at all possible.

The National Weather Service expects rain will change over to all snow after midnight with temperatures dropping toward 18 degrees by dawn. Heavy snow and freezing fog are likely across the region. Several inches of snow are expected. Daytime temperatures Thursday will remain below freezing.

State highway crews in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties will report for duty by midnight – or earlier, if snow starts sooner – with all salt trucks and snow plows ready to roll.

Trucks will stay on the road throughout the storm. But, with snowfall rates predicted to exceed 1 inch per hour at times, snow will pile up behind plows. Temperatures plummeting quickly toward the teens could cause flash freezing of water on roadways. And, salt will be less effective in the low temps.

It’s likely roadways will remain snow covered, icy, and slick until after the storm passes, and throughout the day Thursday. Motorists should limit travel – if you don’t have to be on the roads, stay home and give plow crews the time and space needed to get them clear.

If you must travel, be mindful of changing road conditions – the threat of black ice with this storm is high – and drive carefully: Take it slow, keep safe distances between vehicles and plows, and give yourself plenty of time to reach destinations safely. Monitor traffic conditions at GoKY.ky.gov.

During winter storms, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat more than 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky roads on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to keep state highways passable and maintain mobility along critical corridors.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.

Please visit http://SnowKY.ky.gov for more info, including maps of priority routes. Updated snow response information is also available by following Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 on social media at http://Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 or https://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.

PUBLIC PREPARATION

Motorists play an important role in safe travel during snowstorms – by being prepared. Remember:

– Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact travel on some level, so prepare for a slower commute.

– Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road.

– Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.

– Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

– Winterize vehicles.

– Stock vehicles with blankets, flashlight and an emergency supply kit.

– Know before you go. Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel.

– Eliminate distractions (e.g. using phone and eating) while driving.

– Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.