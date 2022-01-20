Improved livestream for city meetings considered

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Maysville City Commissioners are considering a new audio/video system for the commission chamber that would improve the quality of livestreams it provides to the public.

Sean George of Courika Solutions in Maysville gave a proposal to commissioners last week for a system he said would get the job done.

“Rest assured — if we get the job what comes out of this building will be top-notch,” George said.

George said a discussion on the issue was initiated a year ago after the city began conducting its meetings virtually on Facebook and later on its Youtube channel. The video presented to the public is stagnant and the audio is often difficult to hear, prompting officials to explore an upgrade.

George said what the city would be doing would basically be building a studio in the chamber.

Under his proposal, two cameras capable of rotating to capture each person as they speak and chip microphones placed throughout the room to monitor and broadcast sound would be installed.

The system would be as hands-off for operation as possible and would be both effective and efficient, City Manager Matt Wallingford said.

Once the system is in place the city may have to increase its available bandwidth, officials said.

Wallingford said the system will cost $13,725.

No action was taken on the issue by commissioners.

The city’s annual audit report came in clean, Comptroller PennyStanfield reported. The audit showed no incidents of noncompliance, she said.

The audit was conducted by Baldwin C.P.A.

In other business, commissioners:

— Appointed Steve Appelman to the Codes Enforcement Board and Patricia Whitaker to the Commission on Human Rights.

— Agreed to declare three police cruisers as surplus property so they can be traded in on new cruisers.

— Approved a contract for $314,000 with HMB Professional Engineers for the city’s waterline improvement project.

— Authorized grant application t0 the 911 Services Board.

— Awarded a bid for Market Street brick replacement to Straight Edge Construction for $49,150.

