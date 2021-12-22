LCHD, MCTC among grant recipients

Kentucky Association of Health Plans, the trade association representing all carriers offering health coverage in Kentucky, today announced 27 grant award winners for the organization’s “Healthy Together Through Vaccinations” community grant program.

Among those who received grants are the Lewis County Health Department and Maysville Community and Technical College.

The initiative aims to increase COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and access by empowering organizations across Kentucky with grants of up to $25,000 to pursue efforts toward improving vaccination rates through outreach, communication, education, training, transportation, and/or support.

“For many months now, we have been partnering with various groups across the Commonwealth and have had a lot of success in our vaccination efforts,” said Tom Stephens, executive director of KAHP. “We applied some of what we learned in that programming to launch a broader grant initiative that we think is quite impactful because we are really leveraging local organizations who know their communities best. It’s great to see so many different populations served. We certainly aren’t letting up because vaccines are the best defense against hospitalization and death.”

