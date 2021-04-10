Mural project seeks donors

April 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
This retaining wall on Fourth Street will soon contain murals honoring the city’s African American leaders.

This retaining wall on Fourth Street will soon contain murals honoring the city’s African American leaders.

The Maysville Commission on Human Rights is seeking public support for a project to place a mural along a retaining wall along Fourth Street, officials said.

The Fourth Street Mural Project has been named the Wall of Legends and will be the first mural dedicated to honoring Maysville’s black leaders.

Planning for the mural began more than a year ago. Now the Commission on Human Rights and artist Kelcie Johnson are set to begin work and is seeking the community’s help to fund the project.

The Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission has pledged $2,500 in matching funds, officials said and the HelpingSomeone Review Committee has pledged funding in the amount of $3,500, contingent upon meeting the goal project goal of $10,350. That puts the project t $4,350 away from that goal, according to the commission.

Among those who will be honored on the mural is educators and social service leaders Prof. William H. Humphrey, Ida M. Ross, Ethel Foley, John and Charlton Fields, along with Jerry Gore, E.M. Clement, Kathy Lofton, and Gwendolyn French; civic and service leaders Florence K. Morton Norman, Theodore M. Berry Sr., Amo Peters, Frances Perry Hall, Arthur Tipton, Pat Moore, and Ron Rice; business owners, artists, and entertainers William “Doc” Perry, Joseph W. “Sapp” Humphrey, Dave Ross, George Jones, Dr. Robert French, Lyda Lewis and The Brickhouse Band.

Donations for the project can be made by contacting Maysville City Clerk Lisa Dunbar at 606-564-2718 or by downloading a form on the City of Maysville website at www.cityofmaysville.com. For more information, email Dunbar at [email protected]

Trending Recipes