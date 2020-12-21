Polar Express accepting reservations in Maysville

Locals will have the chance to experience the Polar Express movie inside a replica Polar Express through Christmas.

Recently, Sean Myrick and his Myrick Construction crew completed the build of a replica Polar Express train in front of Bubby’s Burgers on Forest Avenue in Maysville. On the inside, are tables set up in a warm environment, where guests can enjoy dinner and a viewing of the Polar Express movie.

According to Myrick, the cost for tickets is $5 and includes popcorn, hot chocolate, a goode bag and the movie.

“You can also order food if you’d like,” he said. “It’s kind of a dinner and movie experience. It’s warm inside and cozy. There’s a blanket if you need one. Come in and enjoy some good food and a nice movie.”

Myrick said the movie plays from 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. every night, except Sunday, when the restaurant is closed.

The event is something Myrick said he hopes the community will enjoy.

“We wanted to do something different for the city,” he said. “Of course, with COVID-19, we’re doing everything safely, but we knew people needed a little bit of cheer. My son and his wife are really handling most of it and I think it’s a tremendous idea.”

Myrick said it took about three days to build the train replica.

“We already had parts of it,” he said. “We used to use it as a float in the Christmas parade, so we had most of it. Some things needed to be redone on it, but overall, it took about three days to finish.”

Reservations for the event can be made by contacting the restaurant.