MCTC prez search put on hold

You can blame another one on COVID-19.
After much deliberation, the decision has been made to end the search for the next president of Maysville Community and Technical College, for the time being, officials said Wednesday.
In a statement from the Kentucky Community and Technical College Systems, leaders said they felt strongly “that faculty, staff and students should have the opportunity to attend in-person forums with each candidate. Additionally, the board prefers to conduct in-person interviews. The plan had been to do this in January, but with COVID cases rising, face-to-face meetings are not possible for the foreseeable future.”
The college began the search for a new president in September following the resignation of Dr. Stephen Vacik who left in June to accept another position.
A new president was expected to be in place by January, officials said.
Under the timeline presented by since retired KCTCS President Dr. Jay Box in July, faculty and staff were nominated to serve on the screening committee, with the committee established by Aug. 14, and candidates selected from the nominations by the KCTCS president and the board chair.
That committee is made up of employees selected from the college as well as community representatives and includes Avi Bear (board of directors), Missy Bishop (MCTC assistant professor), Adam Hawkins (MCTC associate professor), Melinda Walker (MCTC associate professor), Sandy Power (MCTC director of financial aid), Maggie Price (MCTC advisor/success coach), Rose Clifford (Harrison Memorial Hospital), Carmela Green (Sterling Health Care), Russ Harris (retired Community College department chair), Mark Trachsel (financial advisor) and Steven Zweigart (attorney and former MCTC board member). The executive leadership team of Russ Ward (interim president, Dr. Thomas Ware (provost), Barb Campbell (chief business officer) and Jessica Kern (chief enrollment and student affairs officer) were also part of this session.
Finalists were originally slated to be announced to the community in November and the new president in place by Jan. 4, 2021
Because the pandemic situation is so fluid, no date has been set to reopen the search. Any current applicants that would like to reapply are invited to do so at that time, officials said.
Russ Ward will continue to serve as interim president until a new president is selected.