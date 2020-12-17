MCTC prez search put on hold

There is one thing that is immediately evident when talking with Rob Samuels — family and tradition are important to the man who is the chief distillery officer of Maker’s Mark.

Perhaps no bourbon produced in the commonwealth is more recognizable by sight than the Marker’s Mark bottle with its distinctive red wax seal and stamp. And no name is more closely associated with the iconic brand than Samuels since the company was founded by Rob Samuels’ grandfather in 1952.

And while 2020 has been a tough year everywhere, Rob Samuels said it has also been inspiring as the distinctive brand has partnered with Louisville restaurateur and chef Edward Lee to turn his 610 Magnolia restaurant into a relief kitchen for those affected by the pandemic.

The first night the soup kitchen was up and running they served 2,000 meals, Samuels said. The effort has now expanded to other cities and has served more than 600,000 meals he said.

When Bill Sr. and Margie Samuels, bought the distillery that would become Maker’s Mark, Bill Sr. was more interested in concocting a distinctive tasting bourbon and “it was my grandmother who did everything else, creating the name and designing the bottle,” Rob Samuels said.

Bourbon was not considered a high-end drink in the 1950s when Maker’s Mark was started, Rob Samuels said. It was his grandmother who designed the square bottle, while most liquor came in round bottles. She also designed the still hand-torn label, he said.

It was Margie Samuel’s collection of pewter, each piece signed with it’s maker’s mark that inspired the name and the signature mark made after each bottle of the bourbon was hand-dipped in sealing wax, Rob Samuels explained. The mark features a star for the Star Hill farm, the couple’s home, a IV for her husband’s distinction as a fourth generation distiller and an S for the family name. The first pot of wax was melted and the first bottle dipped in his grandmother’s kitchen, he said.

Margie Samuels has been called “the most under appreciated figure in the history of whisky,” Rob Samuels said. Her beloved and inspirational pewter collection will soon be on permanent display inside a venue at the distillery designed just for it, he said,

Marker’s Mark operated for 22 years before the company made a profit, primarily because bourbon had not gained its foothold as a premium liquor, Rob Samuels said. But the brand continued more as a hobby and a passion for his grandparents who wanted a product they could be proud of, he said.

It was during those lean years that Kentuckians, who appreciated the value of bourbon long before the rest of the world, that kept the distillery in business, Rob Samuels said.

But that has since changed.

“Here we are today” Robb Samuels said. “Maker’s Mark, which started as a hobby, is national brand beloved in faraway places such as California and Texas. But this is where we started. Kentuckians fell in love with Maker’s Mark and kept us in business. Everything we sold was in Kentucky until the early 1980s. They appreciated it.”

Despite it national and worldwide success today, Rob Samuels said his father, Bill Samuels Jr. and his grandparents insisted “that we never loss sight of our home.”

So on Dec. 17, some Maker’s Mark team members will load up a wax pot and make the trip from the distillery in Loretto to the Kroger Liquor Store in Maysville for an event where customers can buy and dip their own bottle of Maker’s Mark. The event is set from 4-6 p.m. and will be conducted in socially distanced manner adhering to COVID-19 protocols, Samuels said.

The trip, he said, is part of the mission to stay true to the founders’ vision.

“These are the values, this is our home and it matters. It matters to me, it mattered to our founders and it matters to all 260 of our team members.”