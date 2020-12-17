Sentencing in Gordley case postponed

Woodruff D. Ramos

BROOKSVILLE — Sentencing in the 2018 murder of James Gordley has been postponed.

Arica Woodruff, Nelson Ramos and Dagoberto Ramos were scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 15. However, it has been postponed until Jan. 13, according to the Bracken County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

In October, Nelson Ramos and Dagoberto Ramos pleaded guilty to murder, while Arica Woodruff’s charge was reduced from murder to two counts of being complicit to manslaughter.

Each of the Ramos brothers accepted 28 years and will serve 85 percent before being eligible for parole. Woodruff accepted 20 years and must serve 20 percent of her time before being eligible for parole, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke.

“(Woodruff) will have to serve 20 percent, or about four years, before she is eligible for parole. However, I don’t see them letting her out in that time,” he said.

The family of James Gordley was unhappy with the outcome of the case.

Joy Gordley, James Gordley’s ex-wife, said she felt like justice had not been served.

“I’m not happy with the outcome of the plea deal,” she said. “Jim was a good man and he didn’t deserve that. I don’t feel like we got enough justice for what she did, but at least she has admitted she was guilty. We also appreciate what Kelly (Clarke) and Mary Buser has done for us. At least now, maybe, we can get our lives back together and move on.”

Woodruff, Nelson Ramos and Dagoberto Ramos were arrested in 2018 for the murder of James Gordley. He was found murdered in his mobile home in Augusta on Dec. 14, 2018.

At the time, police said they received a phone call from one of Gordley’s neighbors to respond to the area because a dog was off its leash and running around the neighborhood.

According to the Kentucky State Police, an officer attempted to return the dog to the owner (Gordley) and upon arrival, police found Gordley deceased inside the home.

“It started out with a dog running loose,” he said. “They were trying to get the dog back to the owner — they knew who owned the dog. Ultimately, it led to them finding a body inside the residence and it turned into a murder investigation,” said Kentucky State Police Detective Isaac Waters.

Waters said witnesses reported three individuals near the area around the time of the murder. The individuals were entering and exiting the area in a white van.

“I received information about three suspects and a white van in the area. The witness described two males of darker complexion and an unseen driver,” he said during a 2019 pretrial hearing. “We obtained a video from a nearby business that showed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle. The surveillance includes a view of the street that shows the van traveling toward the residence at 10:19 p.m. and away from the residence at 10:26 p.m.”

According to Waters, officers were led to Arica Woodruff, Dagoberto Ramos and Nelson Ramos.

Woodruff had lived with Gordley until about two months before the murder, according to Waters. Woodruff allegedly admitted to driving the van but denied having entered the home on the night Gordley was murdered.

Waters said more than 40 pieces of evidence were collected during the investigation, but nothing seemed to suggest Woodruff went inside the house.