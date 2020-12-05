Temporary hospital remains on standby

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is no need to set up a temporary hospital in Maysville, officials said Friday.

According to the Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser, a temporary hospital that could be set up within 24-hours at the Mason County Steam Academy was never intended as a unit for COVID-19 patients.

Instead, the temporary, or field hospital was designed more as a triage center for Meadowview Regional Medical Center where patients with less pressing issues such as a broken arm or a cut on the head could be treated should the hospital become overwhelmed with COVID patients, Buser explained.

Under no circumstances is the temporary hospital equipped to take COVID-19 or long-term care patients, as some have suggested, Buser said.

“It could not handle patients for multiple days,” he said.

Currently, Meadowview Regional Medical Center does not have capacity issues, according to Joe Koch, market president for Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital.

“We won’t speculate about what is to come in the next few weeks. We can assure you that we have emergency operations plans in place and will enact these plans in the event we experience a surge in cases at our hospitals,” Koch said. “We monitor hospital capacity within every department each day, closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas and regularly report our capacity in these areas to the state. At this time, our hospitals have adequate capacity to meet patient needs.”

“Our top priorities at Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital are providing safe, high-quality care to our patients and protecting our dedicated workforce,” Koch said. “Like all hospitals across our nation, we are concerned about the rising prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities. Our team continues to work closely with local and state public health officials and to follow guidance from local, state and federal health agencies to ensure the safety of all who come through our doors and live in the communities we serve.”

“It is vital that everyone do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Koch said. “We implore members of our community to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and limit exposure to others. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our community remains healthy and that everyone here has access to the care they need, and our staff is counting on you to play yours.”

