I don’t know half of what I thought I did

For all the things I think I know, it just takes a binge viewing of British television to show how far I still must go.
I happened across the program “QI” over the weekend and was immediately hooked. To start with, the show is hosted by the avuncular Stephen Fry, a personal favorite of mine, known for his work in “Jeeves and Wooster,” “Black Adder,” and “A Bit of Fry and Laurie.” Here are a few nuggets gleaned:
You should never ride in an elevator with a container of liquid nitrogen. If the elevator becomes stuck, the expanding gas from the container can displace the oxygen inside the elevator, leading to asphyxiation of the passenger.
Puritans did not come to the New World to avoid persecution; they believed England was not pure enough and left to find a land where they could exercise their own Puritanical beliefs.
Japan’s original geisha were actually men known as taikomochi. It’s hard to believe given the level of femininity ascribed to geisha culture; however, the history of the male geisha dates all the way back to the 13th century. Female geishas did not even exist until 1751.
You are tallest first thing in the morning. This is due to gravity compressing cartilage in your spine and in other parts of your body, such as your knees when you stand up or sit down throughout the day.
A whipping boy was a boy educated alongside a prince (or boy monarch) in early modern Europe, who received corporal punishment for the prince’s transgressions in his presence. The prince was not punished himself because his royal status exceeded that of his tutor; seeing a friend punished would provide an equivalent motivation not to repeat the offense. Whipping was a common punishment of tutors at that time.
The American Psychiatric Association’s DSM-V handbook classifies caffeine withdrawal as a mental disorder. A study analyzed 170 years’ worth of research arriving at that conclusion, deciding it produced enough physical symptoms and a disruption in daily life to classify it as a psychiatric disorder.
If you open your eyes in a pitch-black room, the color you will see is called eigengrau. Common scientific terms for the phenomenon include “visual noise” or “background adaptation.” These terms arise due to the perception of an ever-changing field of tiny black and white dots seen in the phenomenon. It is also known as dark light or brain gray.
If your dog’s feet smell like corn chips, you are not alone. The term “Frito Feet” was coined to describe the scent. The weird odor arises when microscopic organisms proliferate due to diet, environmental conditions and irregular hygiene.
In the original stage version of The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy’s companion isn’t Toto, but a cow named Imogene. It was easier to fit a human into a cow costume than a dog one.
Finally, the most shoplifted food item in the U.S. is candy. In Europe, it’s cheese. And in Latin America, it’s meat.
I hope these facts will either surprise, entertain or enlighten you. I think I will go back to watch more “QI.” My memory is like a sieve, so it will be like I am watching the episodes for the first time. Again.