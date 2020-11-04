Lawrence takes 70th District seat

For the first time in decades, the 70th House District is sending a Republican representative to Frankfort.

Republican William Lawrence of Maysville defeated Democrat Craig Miller of Augusta to fill the seat currently held by Democrat John Sims Jr., who did not file for reelection.

The win for Lawrence was a clean sweep of all four counties the district covers:

Mason County — Lawrence, 4,960; Miller, 2,914.

Bracken County — Lawrence, 1,883; Miller, 1,434.

Fleming County — Lawrence, 4,793; Miller, 2,093.

Robertson County — Lawrence, 793; Miller, 338.

Lawrence said he was excited for the win and anxious to take his place in Frankfort.

“I know we can do great thing,” he said. “We want to make a difference.”

He credited his team for the hard work and perseverance that helped win the election.

As a small business owner, Lawrence said he recognizes the importance of community and teamwork and of making the area attractive enough to keep the interest of young people who may otherwise leave the area to find new challenges.

He cited his experience with the Mason County School’s Amazing Shake competition and how that inspired him to provide opportunities for young people.

“I want they to know ‘I can grown here in Mason County,’” Lawrence said.

He also had kind words for his opponent.

“I especially want to thank my opponent, Craig Miller, on a race well-run; we may disagree on some issues but we share a love for this district and that’s what matters,” he said.

“My campaign pledge has been to build opportunities for this district and I am taking that pledge with me to Frankfort,” Lawrence posted on his campaign social media page. “For too long, uninspired leadership in Frankfort has left this district overlooked and our interests underrepresented. That ends now! I am ready to get to work and make sure that everyone in Frankfort knows that the people of the 70th District have something to say.”

Lawrence will take office in January.