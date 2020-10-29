Hospice of Hope announces Transitional Program

From left, Kayla Hay, Director Home Care Services; Tony Trovato, Executive Director; Owen McNeill Maysville-Mason County Economic Development Director; April Holbert, Transitional Care Nurse; Travis Stephens, Nurse Practitioner; and Stephanie Hopper, Director of Clinical Services.

Hospice of Hope has formally announced a service line extension with the introduction of the Hope Transitional Program. This new service line is designed to help you better understand your current health conditions and encourages you to take an active role in managing your own healthcare decisions.

The Hope Transitional Program was created for patients who have recently been in a hospital setting and are transitioning back to their primary residence and could still use support with medication/disease education, coordination of care with health care providers, or even connecting you with available community resources.

The program also offers a Goals of Care component that allows you and a qualified provider to discuss Advanced Directives and other wishes as they pertain to your individualized healthcare plan.

Owen McNeill, Maysville/Mason County Economic Developer Director added, “Hospice of Hope continues to be an outstanding community partner and market leader relating to quality healthcare. This new Transitional program shifts focus and allows the patient to be in better control of their healthcare choices and outcomes”.

The Hope Transitional Program is offered at no cost to you or your physician and can many times be conducted via a telehealth option. To learn more about the Hope Transitional Program, or to make a no obligation self-referral, call 606.759.4050.

