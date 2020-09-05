Wi-Fi offers option for students

September 5, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

As local school districts begin the traditional school year in a non-traditional way, access to internet service is a real concern for some families.

Most schools in Kentucky are currently conducting non-traditional instruction on advice from state officials and students are attending virtual school, accessing lessons and teachers via the internet. And while school districts are, in most cases, providing devices for students to make the connection, a network is sometimes not available.

Area cities and counties do offer options for students who do not have internet access at home including Maysville’s free Wi-Fi in the downtown business district.

According to Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford, the Wi-Fi signal is free to anyone who can receive it and it does not require a password for access. Users should look for Maysville Wireless to make the connection, he said.

Wi-Fi has been available in the business district since 2016 but has since been expanded to include Rotary Park, Wallingford said.

The city is currently working to expand the service to the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park, he said.

Another option is available at your local Kentucky Farm Bureau parking lot.

Late last month, KFB activated a free, public Wi-Fi internet signal from its locations statewide. The Wi-Fi network – with its easily identifiable name, KFBFreeWi-Fi – is accessible from the parking areas around KFB’s buildings from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily and free to anyone who would like to use it.

“Reliable broadband internet service, especially in the rural parts of our state, is something that far too many Kentuckians still don’t have access to in their homes,” said Mark Haney, president of KFB. “In a world that now demands video meetings, virtual events and continual email communications – not to mention the tens of thousands of students who are about to start their new school year from home – internet connectivity is a must. We want to help ease that burden for some of our fellow Kentuckians through this initiative.”

With at least one office located in each of Kentucky’s 120 counties, KFB is well-suited to provide free Wi-Fi access to communities across the Commonwealth. Signs identifying parking spots where the Wi-Fi signals are strongest will be placed at KFB’s offices, and no online registration or even KFB membership is required to use this service. Kentuckians can also maintain proper social distancing practices while accessing the internet through this free Wi-Fi signal from the convenience of their own vehicle.

KFB’s efforts are also part of a nationwide effort called the “American Connection Project” led by Land O’ Lakes.

