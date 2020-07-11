Mask requirement in effect in Kentucky

Kentuckians are now required to wear facial coverings for at least 30 days.
On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring residents to wear masks if they are inside public businesses/buildings or outside in an area where six feet social distancing cannot be maintained.
“The number one thing a mask can do is protect the health and the life of yourself and those around you,” Beshear said. “It can make sure we don’t lose more people than we should, it can keep our cases down and it can help us to continue to reopen our economy.”
There are exemptions to the rule, according to Beshear.
If a person is age five or younger or has a disability that prevents them from safely wearing a mask, they are not required to do so.
Samantha Wilson, with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department, said anyone in non-compliance in Mason and Robertson counties with the mask order is to be reported to BTDHD.
“Those who are worried about their health and safety while in public should call and leave a message which includes their specific complaint, business name where non-compliance took place, and the time of day of their concern,” she said. “The public is encouraged to not patronize businesses where safety is a concern. If an individual is worried about their health and safety at work, they are able to file a complaint with the Department of Labor.”
Sprinkles of Hope owner Meagan Brannon said her employees have been wearing masks since the shop reopened and customers have been encouraged to do the same.
“We have been wearing masks since we reopened in May,” she said. “While it is a minor inconvenience, especially with the heat, we will do everything in our power to keep our customers and employees safe. Our community has been amazing throughout this, so I have no doubts they will continue to stay positive and keep supporting local businesses.”
Masks are required in the following circumstances:
— While inside, waiting in line to enter, any retail establishment, grocery store, pharmacy, hair salon, barbershop, nail salon, spa, tattoo parlor, child care facility, restaurant/bar, healthcare setting, or any indoor public space.
— While waiting for, or riding, public transportation, while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle.
— While outdoors in which a person cannot maintain physical distance between others.
The Maysville Police Department also released a statement regarding the mask requirement.
“The Maysville Police Department anticipates questions concerning Governor Beshear’s order for the wearing of face masks on July 10, 2020 starting at 5 p.m.,” the department said on its Facebook page. “In order to best serve our community, this agency would like to recommend for those who may be concerned about others not wearing their face masks to please call your local or state health department. Our request is made to ensure that we have our dispatchers and officers available for emergency calls for service. The Maysville Police Department would like to remind patrons that business owners may refuse admittance or service to any patron for not wearing a mask. This situation is fluid and we will be monitoring updates provided by Governor Beshear. Thank you.”