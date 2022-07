Pictured are the regional winners from Reds camp. Campers were graded on different skills throughout the week. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The Cincinnati Reds baseball/softball camp wrapped up at Wald Park on Thursday. The campers will get to go to Great American Ballpark on Friday to tour the park, get on the field, throw in the bullpen and meet some Reds players. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

