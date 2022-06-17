Logan Smith, 13, finished fourth in Sport Modified on June 11, but he’s been racing since 2019 – when he won Bonestock’s Rookie of the Year at age 10. (Ray Schaefer)

TOLLESBORO – “Oh no.”

Those were Becky Toller’s first words when her husband Larry suggested leasing Mudlick Valley Raceway a little more than three years ago.

The Toller’s eventually bought the half-mile oval in February 2020 – about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most every entertainment venue.

“It’s something we love to do,” Larry Toller said. “We’re both retired, and the family, they enjoy it. You can’t just retire and sit on the porch. You’ve got to have something to do.”

The Tollers’ son, Wayne Toller, said it’s not an easy job.

“It’s a headache,” he said. “I can tell you it’s a lot of work. It can be (worth it) when you have good nights, nobody gets into it, nobody wrecks.”

Mudlick Valley, a half-mile dirt oval, closed in 2007. Larry Toller, 65, retired from the highway construction business a few years ago; he and Becky spent the summers in Wallingford and wintered in Bamberg, South Carolina, a town of about 3,000 a little more than 60 miles south of Columbia.

By 2019, Larry Toller, who had raced at Mudlick Valley decades ago, wanted a challenge. He had looked at the long ago-closed Goddard Raceway in Fleming County.

Then, Wayne called.

“And he said. ‘Dad, let’s start a race track’,” Becky Toller said. “That started it all. I guess they finally talked me into it.”

The Toller’s signed a three-year deal to lease Mudlick Valley in 2019. What they found is what you’d expect after no races for 12 years – no stands, no buildings, trees in the middle of the track; they spent at least $150,000 to fix everything.

“This one was horrible,” Becky Toller said. “The trees was growing up in the stands, the bleachers; we had to tear them all out – (we) started from scratch, really.”

Five car categories race at Mudlick Valley: Late Model, Modified, Sport Modified, Bomber and four-cylinder vehicles better known with a catchy nickname – Bonestock Front Wheel Drive.

Late Model cars are the most expensive to race. “Some of them guys have $100,000 in their car,” Larry Toller said.

Modified cars can cost up to $50,000. Sport Modifieds come in at around $15,000 followed by Bombers at about $10,000.

The Bonestocks are the cheapest.

“That’s for the working man (who) doesn’t have a lot of money, like myself,” Larry Toller said. “A thousand dollars, you can buy a car, put a roll cage in it, come out here and have fun and race.”

Mudlick Valley is open Saturdays until mid-September. Qualifying heats start around 6:30 p.m., followed by featured races.

For the Toller’s, however, race day begins around 1 p.m.

“It takes about 28,000 gallons of water to water it,” Larry Toller said. “After it sits on there and soaks in a little bit, you get vehicles in there and run it in. That packs it down and controls your dust.”

Some drivers can run in circles before getting their street licenses. Logan Smith, 13, finished fourth in Sport Modified on June 11, but he’s been racing since 2019 – when he won Bonestock’s Rookie of the Year at age 10.

“At first was a little bit intimidating racing with all the adults; it took a little getting used to, to get over the speed of the car, really,” said Smith, of Orangeburg. “And from there it just got better and better.”

Tristan Chamberlain, 14, began racing go-carts at age 7; he won the Late Model crown June 11, his second title this season and third overall.

“Some people like baseball or football, and this is really my hobby and what I spend all week doing,” he said.

Racing can be expensive – $13 a gallon for high-octane fuel and up to $200 per tire.

“But we’ve put airplane fuel in our car, and it’s about $6 or $7, a lot cheaper,” Smith said. “It’s basically the same stuff.”

Larry and Becky Toller hope Wayne will run the track someday, but Larry is worried about the economy.

“I’m a little concerned about it … Something’s got to give here,” Larry said. “The racing, far as I can tell, is still going good. Maybe (drivers have) got more money than I think they’ve got.”

Wayne Toller, meanwhile, is learning to appreciate small victories more valuable than prize money.

“Everybody goes home safe,” he said, “it’s a good night.”

For more information, visit mudlickraceway.com or call 606-796-9642, 606-541-9189 or 606-440-0023.