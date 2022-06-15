The American Heart Association says the perfect distance for all ages to train with is a mile.

Saturday, the Buffalo Trace Stampede’s “fastest mile” will determine who in the area can run the fastest one.

The second annual event will start at the Mason County Public Library on Saturday at 9 a.m., and finish at the Limestone Landing Foundation.

It’s $20 to pre-register for the race up to Friday night at 10 p.m., and $30 on race day with proceeds going to the Mason County Animal Shelter.

“Some of the dogs will be there to walk along the course. We want to raise money for them and just make things better for the pets and their future owners,” race director Mark Day said.

Day said roughly 50 people were registered as of Wednesday afternoon and thinks the number can get closer to 100 come race day.

This year’s carrot…. a dangled $150 cash prize for any winning record-breaking performances in the Under 40 division and the 40 and over “Masters division”.

The male under 40 time to beat is 4:42, the 40 and over time to beat for the male division is 4:53. For the female divisions, under 40 time to beat is 6:14, the 40 and over time is 7:15.

“The goal is trying to get people a little faster than what they’re used to. Get uncomfortable a little bit,” Day said.

For those not looking to set any records, the course is still open for anyone wishing to participate for a good cause and get out and exercise.

Walking divisions will also be available with trophies for the fastest walker male and female.