While it may not have been the end result they wanted, Mason County was in a battle with the reigning 10th Region champion Campbell County.

All locked at one apiece, the Camels scored on a wild pitch in the sixth and added two more in the seventh for a 4-1 victory.

A timely hit here or there the other way and Mason County was that close to putting the rest of the region on notice.

“Really proud of our kids. I think the schedule that we played has prepared them for a game like this leading up,” Royals coach Jason Butler said. “Lot of positive signs.”

But in order to beat the championship caliber team of the Camels, the Royals going 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position certainly didn’t help.

“Left a lot out there. Executing signs, executing timely hitting. Thought we hit the ball fairly well tonight, when we had runners in scoring position is when we didn’t,” Butler said.

That lone hit came from Connor Butler in the second inning to tie the game at one. Camels Greg Vineyard opened the game up with a solo shot to right.

From there, Cray Fite was in control for the Royals, lasting six innings, yielding five hits, two runs, walking four and striking out seven.

“Freshman on the mound with Cray and how he responded to that leadoff homerun was really, really encouraging for that young man. First year varsity baseball and I thought he hung in right there. I thought he hit his spots really well and kept them off balance with his selection of pitches. Carson Pugh called a great game for him behind the plate,” Butler said.

Trent Sorgenfrei was just as good on the other end, pitching a complete game in 80 pitches, allowing five hits, a run, striking out three and walking two.

The Camels had their struggles with runners in scoring position too, but in the end their speed proved to be too much with eight stolen bases.

Jake Gross walked in the sixth to open up the frame with the game knotted at one. He’d steal second, advance to third on a sac fly and later score on a wild pitch.

“We try to put as much pressure as you can. High school kids you never know what’s going to happen. We’ve got some good speed, pressed the envelope and score on a wild pitch and got another one in the seventh off a couple of stolen bases,” Camels coach Scott Schweitzer said.

They added two more in the seventh for insurance, Vineyard showing off his speed on an infield single, steal of second and third and advancing home on the errant throw to third as he just slid under the tag to score. Aydan Hamilton and Zack Riley provided back-to-back doubles from there for another run.

Sorgenfriei walked Eli Porter to open up the bottom of the seventh, but settled in from there to get the final three outs for the complete game.

“He’s been awesome all year. Was looking at bringing a closer in after he walked the leadoff batter in the seventh but he was like, ‘I got this, I got this.’ He’s a senior, he’s been around and has confidence in himself and got the job done,” Schweitzer said.

The Camels improved to 8-4, facing a doubleheader on Saturday as they take on Mercer County and George Rogers Clark in Winchester.

The Royals dropped to 5-10 as they’ll look to get back into the win column on Saturday at Nicholas County.

CAMELS 4, ROYALS 1

CAMPBELL COUNTY — 100-001-2 — 4-8-3

MASON COUNTY — 010-000-0 — 1-5-1

2B — (CC) Hamilton, Riley (MC) Fite

HR — (CC) Vineyard

RBI — (CC) Vineyard, Riley (MC) Butler

R — (CC) Vineyard 2, Gross, Hamilton (MC) Fite

WP — Sorgenfrei. LP — Fite.

Records: Campbell County 8-4, Mason County 5-10