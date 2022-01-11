10th Region Basketball Media Polls

Devante Jefferson and the Bracken County Polar Bears moved up to No. 3 in the latest 10th Region Media poll. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 320 (20)

2. Mason County — 300

3. Bracken County — 273

4. Campbell County — 253

5. Harrison County — 249

6. Augusta — 209

7. Bishop Brossart — 184

8. Calvary Christian — 178

9. Montgomery County — 173

10. Scott — 133

11. Robertson County — 130

12. Bourbon County — 111

13. Paris — 63

14. Nicholas County — 62

15. Pendleton County — 60

16. St. Patrick — 22

GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 288 (18)

2. Montgomery County — 267

3. Paris — 245

4. Bishop Brossart — 229

5. Mason County — 195

6. Campbell County — 194

7. Harrison County — 190

8. Pendleton County — 165

9. Scott — 125

10. St. Patrick — 119

11. Nicholas County — 109

12. Bourbon County — 103

13. Bracken County — 98

14. Augusta — 66

15. Robertson County — 34

16. Calvary Christian — 20

* Compiled by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs

