Throwback Thursday

The Mason County girls’ cross country team will go after their 10th regional title in the last 14 years when they head to Boyd County’s course Friday afternoon for the Class 2A, Region 6 meet.

After having a depleted team the last few weeks at meets due to minor injuries, the Lady Royals look to be at full strength and should be a highly competitive race with Boyd County and Rowan County challenging for the top spot.

The girls’ race begins at 4:50 p.m., the boys’ to follow at 5:30 p.m.

The meet was moved that usually runs on a Saturday to Friday due to ACT testing and wanting to leave that Saturday morning opportunity to take the test for those wishing to do so. The last time the meet was held in Cannonsburg was in 2018, when the Lady Royals were able to come out on top.

They’ll hope history repeats itself, but do have their work cut out.

“If you run a virtual meet based on seasonal best times, Boyd County would win by one. If you run on average times, we win by three,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “We could have a great race and still not win. Boyd is very good, Rowan County girls are not to be overlooked. They’re a legitimate top 5-6 team in the state, Boyd is also top 5 and we’re right there with them. Our goal all year long is next week (state meet). Not that we don’t care about region, ultimate goal is to do well next week.”

Layla Henderson is expected to compete with Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome for the individual regional title along with Rowan County’s Autumn Eggleston.

Mason County’s Paige Decker will also have her name in the mix at the top while Alyssa Bisotti and Elizabeth Lavinder are expected to compete for medalist spots. Kachler said he hasn’t determined his top seven runners yet and will do so leading into the meet on who the fifth, sixth and seventh runners will be.

On the boys’ side while Boyd County is the heavy favorite, Mason County hopes to be in the top four and qualify for the state meet next week. With seven teams expected to run, the top four teams will qualify for state next Friday at the course in Paris.

“We feel like we’ll be in a battle with Rowan County and East Carter and have a legitimate shot at it. You play out different scenarios and we’re right there in the mix anyway you shake it,” Kachler said.

Dashawn Overly and Peyton Ullery have been the Royals top runners this season and if the team doesn’t qualify, they’re hopeful to make it as individuals.

Boyd County, Mason County, Rowan County, Russell, Ashland Blazer, East Carter, Fleming County and Greenup County are the eight girls’ teams participating in the race with the top five teams advancing to the state meet. The same eight minus Fleming County are competing in the boys’ race, giving the opportunity for four teams to make the state meet.

The 2A state meet will be October 29 at the course in Paris. The girls’ 2A meet is 4 p.m., the boys’ 2A meet is 5 p.m.