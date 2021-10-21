Throwback Thursday

October 19, 2021
The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association released its All-Region golf teams on Monday.
The 12th Region had quite a bit of local talent on it, including the boys’ region player of the year and the entire Mason County top five.
Lewis County’s Logan Liles won the 12th Region Player of the Year, accumulating 865 All-State points throughout the season and edging out Montgomery County’s Logan McCormick, who ended the season with 845 points.
In his senior year, Liles finished first in six tournaments and runner-up in five tournaments while finishing outside of the top three in tournaments just three times throughout the year, capping it off with first team All-State and region POY honors.
For the Royals, Logan Shepherd (580 points), Mason Butler (475 points), Grant Owens (445 points), Jake Feldhaus (305 points) and Kaden Grooms (300 points) also all made the All-Region team. The Royals won the 12th Region tournament with ease after shooting a 287 at Laurel Oaks, good for one-under-par. All five finished in the top 15 at the region tournament and Shepherd, Butler and Owens all finished tied for third with 71’s.
The Royals followed up their region tournament performance with a fifth-place finish at the state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
Mason County’s Macey Littleton and Fleming County’s Sadie Price made the All-12th Region girls’ team.
Price finished fourth at the region tournament, Littleton fifth as both qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy won the girls’ 12th Region Player of the Year.
All-Region Team
BOYS
NAME; SCHOOL; POINTS
Logan Liles, Lewis County — 865 *Region POY
Logan McCormick, Montgomery County — 845 *Region Tournament Champion
Connor Calhoun, Ashland Blazer — 695
Logan Shepherd, Mason County — 580
Mason Butler, Mason County — 475
Grant Owens, Mason County — 445
Dylan Stultz, Greenup County — 385
Gunner Cassity, Russell — 305
Jake Feldhaus, Mason County — 305
Kaden Grooms, Mason County — 300
GIRLS
NAME; SCHOOL; POINTS
Morgan Kennedy, Boyd County — 445 *Region POY
Cambria Burke, Greenup County — 335
Emily Ledford, East Carter — 155
Kristen Ramey, Boyd County — 150 *Region Tournmanent Champion
Kinzie Kilgore, West Carter — 115
Sadie Price, Fleming County — 115
Macey Littleton, Mason County — 80
Rachel Bush, Greenup County — 75
Cadence Caskey, Rowan County — 70
Laney Sorrell, Ashland Blazer — 65