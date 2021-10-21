Throwback Thursday

October 21, 2021 edennison Sports 0
With Cincinnati climbing in the polls, attached is a picture of Dustin Grutza. Grutza, former Mason County star in action from 2005 with the Bearcats versus Louisville. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

With Cincinnati climbing in the polls, attached is a picture of Dustin Grutza. Grutza, former Mason County star in action from 2005 with the Bearcats versus Louisville. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

With Cincinnati climbing in the polls, attached is a picture of Dustin Grutza. Grutza, former Mason County star in action from 2005 with the Bearcats versus Louisville. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes