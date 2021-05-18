HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Kelsch resigns at Robertson County

May 18, 2021
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Robertson County boys’ basketball coach Patrick Kelsch has resigned from the position, effective immediately.

Kelsch, the leader of the Black Devils for the past five seasons cited health concerns for the reason for his departure. Late this past season, Kelsch had a health scare and feels its best to step away from things for now.

“Due to my health concerns I felt it was best to resign and focus on getting my health back on track,” Kelsch said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

Kelsch guided the Black Devils to a 96-46 record over the last five seasons that included two 10th Region All “A” titles, the first two in program history as well as two 38th District Championships the past two seasons, the first time the program had ever gone back-to-back in district play. They also had three straight 20-win seasons from 2017-20 and made the 10th Region tournament in four out of five seasons he was there.

He’s also been the head coach of the Robertson County girls for a year (2016-17) and the Bracken County girls for seven seasons (2008-15).

Kelsch is a graduate of Augusta and headed the 10th Region boys basketball Coaches Association.

This story will be updated more in-depth on Wednesday.

